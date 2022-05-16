There was great anticipation to attend the first ever edition of the Miami Grand Prix of Formula 1, both for a technical talk related to the layout of the track and for the show in general hosted by an iconic city. Many months to wait for the Grand Prix and, in no time at all, it is already time to draw the first considerations on what was the event as a whole, particularly loved by the Mercedes team principal. Toto Wolff.

Interviewed by racefans.com a few hours away from the checkered flag, the Austrian manager was unable to hide all the enthusiasm experienced during the American weekend, starting with the climate created around the GP: “This event was spectacular – Wolff specified – the city has literally focused on Formula 1. The support from the fans has been fantastic and to be honest, I have never seen a race with such a degree of interest. You couldn’t walk in the paddock because there were a lot of people, and that’s good. We should just be happy to have such strong support ”. An unprecedented environment for the Mercedes number one, even with the characteristics of a track not entirely appreciated by the drivers, especially due to the difficulties encountered in keeping the car under control just off the line: “You can say what you want, but it was a first time – he added – sometimes mistakes are made with new tracks, while this one he was not wrong. There were two good DRS areas, and Turn 17 was resurfaced. It was very difficult to brake there, also because, if you went off the line, you risked losing a position or two. It’s clear that for the pilots it was not optimal, but this also generates fun. So, all in all, I’d say it was the first time vote nine out of ten“.

Positive comments and consideration also expressed by another team principal such as Christian Hornermoreover satisfied with the victory achieved by Max Verstappen: “The welcome that we received was fantasticand there was a great passion – he has declared – interest in Formula 1 is skyrocketing. Americans certainly know how to host an event, and they’ve done a great job. I think it was a race that thrilled everyone ”.