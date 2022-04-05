The news of the advent in the Formula 1 world calendar of a third American circuit, that of Las Vegas on which the Circus will race starting from 2023, has overshadowed the fact that in about a month the whole paddock will discover a new one. to the stars and stripes track, racing there for the first time in history. It is of course the route of Miami, which will host the Grand Prix of the same name on May 8th. The track, a city track that develops around the Hard Rock Stadium – a facility used by the local American football team, the Miami Dolphins – is under construction: it will consist of 19 curves for a total length of 5.41 km. In recent days, the organization of the event has allowed enthusiasts to get a more precise idea of ​​the characteristics of the system, publishing an interesting computerized reconstruction of the entire structure, from the asphalt strip to the various stands that will arise all around it. .