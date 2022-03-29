The Hawks without Gallinari (injured) overtake Atlanta dragged by Bogdanovic. The Heat dominate the Kings and regain first place and the Bulls fall at Madison Square Garden

Simone Sandri & commat; simonesandri



Atlanta overtakes Indiana, Miami returns to success against Sacramento while the Bulls go out at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks 123-132 – The blow to the right elbow in Friday’s match with the Warriors forces Danilo Gallinari to forfeit, the Hawks (38-37) still produce another good offensive performance, shoot with 55% from the field and overtake the Pacers ( 25-51). Indiana chooses to double constantly on Young who avoids forcing and seeks his teammates frequently, closing with 16 assists on the scoresheet. To hurt the defense of the Pacers above all an excellent Bogdanovic who closes with 29 points from the bench in 29 ‘of play. The visiting team starts with their foot on the accelerator, scores 44 points in the first quarter and never looks back, then keeping Indiana at a safe distance. See also Lakers, stop without LeBron. Nervous and defeated heat, Boston shines

Indiana:Hield 26 (5/8, 5/7, 1/2 tl), Haliburton 25, Sykes 16. Rebounds: Smith 6. Assists: Haliburton 13.

Atlanta:Bogdanovic 29 (3/7, 5/7, 8/10 tl), Capela, Huerter 22. Rebounds: Capela 15. Assist: Young 16.

Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings 123-100 – The Heat (48-28) put an end to the negative streak and after four consecutive defeats they return to success dominating the Kings (27-49). The Florida team also takes back the top of the Eastern Conference, thanks to the defeat of the Celtics in Toronto. Butler, 27 points and seven assists, makes a big voice in attack, Adebayo (22 points and 15 rebounds) shows his muscles in the painted area while Herro (20 points and six assists), who seems to have by now booked the sixth man’s prize. year once again makes a difference off the bench.

You love me:Butler 27 (7/9, 3/5, 4/4 tl), Adebayo 22, Herro 20. Rebounds: Adebayo 15. Assist: Butler 7.

Sacrament:Mitchell 21 (7/15, 2/4, 1/1 tl), Barnes 17, Jones 15. Rebounds: Metu 9. Assists: Mitchell 9. See also The FIGC plan to stop capital gains: goodbye to "zero costs"

New York Knicks-Chicago Bulls 109-104 – The “play-in game” area now seems unreachable, the Knicks (34-42) however continue to play good basketball and find their fourth consecutive success against the Bulls (43-32). Despite a Randle who struggled a lot at the offensive level (1/9 from the field), the New York team found excellent solutions in attack thanks above all to the good mood of the Barrett-Burks couple. Thus, DeRozan’s 37 points are not enough for the Bulls.

New York:Barrett 28 (8/21, 2/3, 6/7 tl), Burks 27, Toppin 17. Rebounds: Randle 13. Assists: Quickley, Randle 4.

Chicago:DeRozan 37 (11/25, 1/1, 12/12 tl), LaVine 27, Vucevic 16. Rebounds: Vucevic 13. Assist: DeRozan 7.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic 107-101 – The Cavaliers (42-33) overtake the Magic (20-56) but must register the injury of the rookie of wonders Mobley who is forced to return to the locker room in the second quarter due to the sprained left ankle. Only the magnetic resonance, scheduled for Tuesday, will be able to clarify the severity of the injury and recovery times. 25 points and 12 assists for Garland. See also Covid and tennis: after Nadal, Shapovalov is also positive

Cleveland:Garland 25 (2/7, 5/10, 6/6 tl), Markkanen 20, Love 19. Rebounds: Windler 9. Assists: Garland 12.

Orlando:Carter Jr. 15 (7/10, 0/4, 1/6 tl), Brazdeikis 13, Fultz, Anthony, Bamba 11. Rebounds: Carter Jr. 12. Assists: F. Wagner, Carter Jr. 6.

Charlotte Hornets-Denver Nuggets 109-113 – After tripping the Nets, the Hornets (39-37) are knocked out in the “back to back” against the Nuggets (45-31) and return to chase Brooklyn in the standings. MVP nominee Jokic produces another performance of great depth and scores his 19th triple double of the season: 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists.

Charlotte:Bridges 27 (10/12, 2/10, 1/1 tl), Ball 22, Rozier, Thomas, Oubre Jr. 12. Rebounds: Bridges 11. Assists: Ball 11.

Denver:Jokic 26 (9/17, 8/12 tl), Gordon 21, Barton 18. Rebounds: Jokic 19. Asisst: Jokic 11.