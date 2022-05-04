The DRS in these first four races it is a topic that has caused discussion of the new era of F1 which has brought the ground effect back to the center of the scene to allow the drivers to more easily chase the cars in front of them. The show was not lacking from Bahrain to Imola passing through Jeddah and Melbourne, but on several occasions we went from one extreme to the other in terms of overtaking, sometimes too easy and on other occasions instead ‘impossible’.

We explored the issue in the first episode of our new podcast Raceweek together with Alberto Antonini and the Miami Grand Prix will be a new testing ground for the issue related to the DRS. The circuit created around the Hard Rock Stadium, in fact, extends for over 5 kilometers and has two important extensions, to the point that according to the predictions of Valtteri Bottas the race will be a overtaking festival.

The DRS can be activated in well three points. The first on the short starting straight which in any case leads to a significant braking given the radius of Curva-1 of less than 90 °, but it is clear that the mobile wing will play an important role in the next two areas. The pilots will exit Curva-8 and will be able to open the wing between Curve-9 and 10 to be carried out in full towards the braking of Curva-11, which enters the most tortuous and slowest section of the circuit up to Curve-16 practically at an angle straight that leads to the very long ‘return’ straight.

In this extension it will be possible to open the wing practically in the middle of the straight up to the braking of Curva-17, a hairpin to the left at 45 ° that is a candidate to be the main point where to bring an attack. For pilots it will not be easy to defend yourselfbecause immediately afterwards the attacker will be able to take advantage of the DRS again on the finish straight.

At the level of strategies, therefore, in the event of a strong deterioration of the tires set a race to attack with multiple pit stops shouldn’t be a problem in light of the many overtaking possibilities offered – on paper – by the Miami track.