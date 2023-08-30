Miami Mayor Francis Suarez this month at a campaign event in Bow, New Hampshire. CJ GUNTHER (EFE)

Francis Suarez throws in the towel. The only Latino candidate in the crowded presidential elections of the Republican Party has announced this Tuesday that he is leaving the race. The mayor of Miami failed to even exceed the voting intention and donation bar that was required to participate in the first debate between candidates in a primary in which former President Donald Trump maintains a comfortable lead despite (or thanks to) his problems judicial. Suarez is the first to acknowledge that he had no chance of clinching the nomination at the July 2024 Republican Convention in Milwukee, Wisconsin.

”Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving it back at the highest levels of public service is a motivation, if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met many freedom-loving Americans who care deeply about our nation, its people, and its future. It was a privilege to be so close to taking the stage with the other candidates in the first debate last week”, he wrote in a long message on X, the social network known as Twitter.

The 45-year-old Cuban-American candidate says he really wanted to share the story of Miami, which he qualifies as “the most prosperous city in the United States.” “Although I have decided to suspend my presidential campaign, I remain committed to making this a better nation for all Americans,” he added.

Suarez believes that the Republicans can offer an attractive proposal to Latinos in the United States. “I will continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community, the fastest growing group of voters in our country. The left has taken Hispanics for granted for too long, and it is not surprising that so many of them find a home in the conservative movement in the United States ”, he explained. In Miami, the Latino capital of the country, he has achieved overwhelming majorities in the two mayoral elections in which he has contested: in 2017, 86% of the electorate voted for him; 77% renewed their trust in 2021.

The mayor of Miami has not chosen any of the candidates in the running, as those who withdraw often do “I hope to keep in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and do what I can to make sure that our party presents a strong candidate that he can inspire and unify the country, renew the confidence of Americans in our institutions and in each other, and win”, he has limited himself to saying.

Suarez has campaigned in the first states to vote in the primaries, but by staying out of the debates, he has not even waited for citizens to start voting. Candidates must have at least 1% voting intention in three national polls or a combination of national polls and early primary states and a minimum of 40,000 donors, with at least 200 in at least 20 or more states , according to the conditions established by the Republican National Committee.

In his brief candidacy, Suarez has avoided direct attacks on Trump, whom he criticized in the past, while frequently lashing out at Ron DeSantis, the governor of his state, both for his actions and his character.

Suarez, whose father was also mayor of the city, has faced an ethics investigation for external payments received by a private consultancy to a builder, uncovered by the newspaper miami herald, who assured that they were being investigated by the FBI. The Miami-Dade County Ethics and Public Trust Commission is reviewing the allegations with state prosecutors. Suarez has denied any inappropriate behavior.

Despite the withdrawal of the first candidate, the Republican primaries remain overcrowded. The bar to attend the second debate, scheduled for September 27 in Simi Valley (California), is raised. Candidates will need to have 50,000 donors and must have at least 3% voting intention in two national polls or 3% in one national poll, as well as two polls from four of the first-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire , Nevada and South Carolina.

That can knock out two of the eight candidates who participated in the first debate: Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum, who do not exceed 1%. Trump, despite having fallen more than two points in the last week, still has a 49.9% vote intention, far behind Ron DeSantis (14.6%), according to the average of FiveThirtyEight surveys. Vivek Ramaswamy (9.9%) is consolidated in third position, while Nikki Haley (5.3%) has surpassed Mike Pence (4.5%) after the debate. Chris Christie (3.7%) and Tim Scott (3.2%) are also almost guaranteed to participate.

