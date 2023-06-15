Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run in the 2024 US presidential election. The TV channel reported fox news June 14th.

Suarez is running for the Republican Party. He reportedly mulled over his candidacy decision for several months and traveled to four key states to compete in the presidential primaries.

Francis Suarez is 45 years old. He has served as Mayor of Miami twice, in 2017 and 2021. His father, Xavier Suarez, also served as mayor twice.

Earlier, on June 7, former Vice President Mike Pence announced his participation in the presidential elections in the country, which will be held in 2024. The Republican nominee will become the first vice president in modern history to run against his former boss, Donald Trump.

On this day, the former governor of the US state of New Jersey, Chris Christie, also announced his candidacy.

The list of candidates from the Republican Party is expanding more and more actively after Trump’s main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, joined the race. Trump himself announced his participation in the elections in November 2022.

On April 25, the current American leader Joe Biden also announced that he intends to compete again for the title of owner of the White House.

American businessman, engineer and billionaire Elon Musk announced on April 18 that the United States needs a normal, sane president. According to the businessman, he himself voted for Biden, but did not feel that he had the freedom of choice.

The US presidential election will take place in November 2024.