Francis Suarez withdrew from his candidacy for the presidency of the United States after failing to meet the requirements to participate in the first debate of the Republican Party | Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday became the first major Republican candidate to drop out of the party’s 2024 presidential primary.

“Although I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, my commitment to making this nation better for all Americans remains,” Suarez said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Last week, the mayor of Miami, who had announced his candidacy in June, failed to meet the requirements and did not participate in the first debate of the candidates of the Republican Party.

The Republican National Committee required participants to have at least 1% voting intentions in three national or combined national and state polls from respected polling stations between July 1 and August 21 and at least 40,000 campaign donors, with a minimum of 200 in 20 or more US states.

“I will continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community – the fastest growing constituency in our country,” said Suarez.

Leader in the polls for the Republican primaries, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) also did not participate in the debate in Milwaukee last Wednesday (23), but by his own decision: he said that the population already knows him and the “successful president” he was. Trump has indicated that he may not participate in the other debates as well.