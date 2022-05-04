Little or nothing is known, on a global level, of the real characteristics of the new city track in Miami, which will host an international competition for the first time ever this weekend with the Miami GP of Formula 1. An event that will then baptize the circuit built near theHard Rock Stadiumin the heart of a state like Florida that will not lack all its affection and support for a category, like that of the Circus, which is growing significantly in terms of passion and popularity in the United States.

What is certain, in any case, is dictated by layout of the track, which reserves two long straights and a variation in altitude between turns 13 and 16 in its almost 5 and a half kilometers in total. But what are the most suitable points to complete an overtaking? He tried to answer this question Kevin Magnussenauthor of three points finishes in the first four races held this year at the wheel of the Haas: “There are two great overtaking opportunities at the height of the two straights – explained the Dane – the track also has a good mix of high and low speed sections; from turns 4 to 11 it has a higher mileage, while from turns 11 to 6 it is even very low. With this mix, therefore, we hope to have a good race ”.

Regardless of the opportunities that the track may offer, Magnussen nevertheless expressed what are the feelings about his first races from the moment of his return to F1, moreover at the wheel of single-seaters that reflect a regulation change that is revolutionary in some respects: “I think there has been a welcome change with these new cars – he added – and I’m certainly enjoying it. There seems to be a lot more room to push and attack. I feel well set, still working as hard as possible to get back in top shape, but I’ve made some very good progress. Every GP up to now has been a joy, and I can’t wait for the races to come, regardless of the continent. It’s nice to be able to go back to tracks where I have good memories, and where I have some experience. In Europe there are some where I raced from the youth categories, such as Silverstone and Monza: they are iconic places where there is a great atmosphere, as well as Spa-Francorchamps ”.