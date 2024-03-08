A renowned company that is dedicated to managing luxury hotels and residences around the world recently launched a job offer in Miami, Florida, for people without education that can be applied by meeting certain requirements.

With the aim of attracting people without education who have good communication and organizational skills, the hotel and residence management group Mandarin Oriental opened a call for the position of full-time pool manager with the possibility of earn up to US$3,000 a monthand up to US$35,000 a year.

To apply for the offer published on the Simply Hired platform, the company indicates that the applicant must meet the following requirements:

Have at least 1 year of experience in a similar position, preferably in a luxury environment.

Must be able to work in a dynamic, high-paced operation.

Able to work together with other colleagues.

Maintain clean and healthy personal hygiene and grooming.

Able to handle multiple tasks at once.

Able to handle guest requests in a detailed manner.

Be able to carry objects weighing up to twelve kilos.

Being able to stand for prolonged periods of time. See also Video.. Putin "sniper" shows his skill at a training center for soldiers

Along these lines, the call indicates that the applicant also Must have a pleasant, friendly and helpful attitude, work safely, prudent and organized and being capable of constantly satisfy the facility's guests. Likewise, the company highlights that offers equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all colleagues and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.

The company ensures that it complies with applicable state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment. Photo:Simply Hired Share

Details of the job offer in Miami

According to the information included in the job offer, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the owner and operator of some of the most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences located in privileged destinations around the world.

Along these lines, the hotel in which the applicant must work is located in Brickell Key and has 326 rooms and 31 suites; It is an urban resort with the only private beach in Miami. The responsibilities that the publication points out imply Take care of pool setup, assist guests, fold and place towels, and keep area clean.