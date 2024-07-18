If you live in Miami you will have the opportunity to receive an amount of up to US$500 for one year that can be used to pay your rent. However, the program has strict eligibility criteria.

The Miami government announced the availability of the Rental Assistance Program for Seniors according to which certain residents will receive support to pay for their housing.

The previous round of registration closed in January 2024. However, authorities have announced that the program is Open again since last Tuesday, July 16th and until next Monday, August 5th at 5 PM

Consider that Support is only available for people over 62 years of age. who are renters in the city of Miami and spend 30 percent of their income or more on rent, or who earn less than 50 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Another important criterion to take into account is that, for now, Applications will only be accepted from tenants in District 5, If you live in another area of ​​the city, you cannot be taken into account.

In addition, To qualify you must be current on your rent payments, as the program cannot be used for debt payments.If you have overdue rent, you can call 211 to inquire about available community resources.

It was also reported that beneficiaries will be chosen in early September through a lottery that will generate a numerical order for processing applications. The amount to be received will depend on the conditions of each applicant.

Please note that This announcement does not affect registrations for the second round. whose beneficiaries will continue to be called in numerical order according to the district’s waiting lists.

The Senior Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications.

How do you apply for senior rental assistance in Miami?

If you meet the above criteria, before applying it is recommended to go to the Miami city website and enter your address to verify that you are actually in the city. District 5, the only area that can submit applications for now.

In that case, You can find the physical forms at City Hall or at the District 5 offices, which you must fill out with your personal information. In addition, you must present a copy of your lease, a copy of your identification and one more as proof of monthly income.

Once it is your turn, You will receive a call to appear with all supporting documentation to demonstrate your eligibility for the program and that your assistance can be processed.