A moving moment was lived on Monday night in Miami, United States, on the beach in front of the building that collapsed five days ago. Hundreds of people gathered to perform a multicultural and multi-religious ceremony.

By candlelight, with a silence that sounded strong in the hearts of those present, they honored the 11 confirmed deceased and they issued in unison a message of hope to find the 150 people who remain missing.

Only the wind could be heard, the roar of the sea, which with each wave seemed to want to approach the meeting and some instruments used to pray, such as the gong that a man and a woman beat alternately and very softly, inside a circle of burning candles.

Different cultures and religions coexisted in the moving vigil on the beaches of Miami. Photo Marta Lavandier / AP

Among those present, there were authorities, such as the mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Cava Levine. But also personalities linked to sports, such was the case of the Miami Heat coach, Erik spoelstra, visibly touched by the tragedy.

“Hope (hope)”, was the word that led this meeting, and also what the rescuers repeat the most, who continue day and night removing debris with the always firm desire to save lives.

Among the disappeared there are 9 Argentines. It is about the surgeon Andrés Galfrascoli, his partner Fabián Nuñez and their daughter; four members of the Cattarossi family; as well as Ilan Naibryf (he disappeared with his Puerto Rican girlfriend Deborah Berezdivin) and Nicole “Nicky” Langesfeld.



Hundreds of people gathered on the beaches of Miami. Photo Giorgio Viera / AFP

Earlier this Monday, the mayor confirmed the discovery of the bodies of two new fatalities of the catastrophe.

While, 136 people were located safe in the immediate vicinity, outside the collapse area.

“Our teams have achieved a significant progress on the site, “Cava Levine said, according to the Miami Herald newspaper.” These numbers are highly variable and will change, “he added, making it a list that detectives work on” in real time “to update it.

Despite the passing of the hours, Cava Levine also insisted that “the main priority” remains the search and rescue of possible survivors.

The White House, meanwhile, promised to go “thoroughly” until discovering the causes of the tragedy.



Pain and hope mixed in the vigil that took place on the beach in Miami. Photo Giorgio Viera / AFP

DB