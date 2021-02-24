Luis Riu, in one of the hotels of the Riu hotel chain in an image provided by the company.

The CEO of the Riu hotel chain, Luis Riu, has been exonerated in the process in which he was investigated by the courts of Miami-Dade County (USA) for alleged illegal compensation to those responsible for the Department of Construction in the remodeling of the Riu Plaza Miami Beach hotel.

The Prosecutor’s Office will not file charges against the businessman in the case in which it is investigated whether a former person in charge of the Construction department and some employees had free stays or discounts in hotels in exchange for their assistance in the renovation of the establishment, according to legal sources.

Luis Riu is released from charges within the framework of an agreement between his defense and the Prosecutor’s Office, by virtue of which the businessman will carry out training on good practices in dealing with public officials, given by the Miami County Public Ethics Commission- Dade. In addition, you agree to appear as a witness if you were summoned throughout the judicial process.

The agreement has been ratified this Wednesday before the Miami judge in a telematic meeting. Company spokespersons assure EL PAÍS that the hotel company is satisfied with the result, since it defended the innocence of Luis Riu from the beginning of the case. “It is free of charges when it is verified that there was no illegal offer,” explain sources from the chain.

In the same process, the company that owns the Riu Plaza Miami Beach hotel, Riutel Florida, has reached an agreement to I did not answer (an American legal figure for which he does not refute or accept the charges, without a plea), for which he will pay the costs of the investigation, $ 297,000, and must make a donation to a charity in the county, to be determined by the prosecutor’s office, worth $ 200,000. It will also offer training to its managers and employees in good practices and ethics in dealing with public officials.

Luis Riu voluntarily appeared to testify before a Miami-Dade County judge in February 2018 for this cause and was then released on bail of $ 20,000. The investigation of the United States Justice for alleged conspiracy to pay illicit compensation focused on whether Riu or the regional vice president of the chain had offered or authorized free or heavily discounted stays in hotels to the former director of the Miami Beach Construction Department and employees of the area as a reward for their assistance in the procedures for the renovation of the hotel, which began in 2013. The Riu chain said at the time that its executives were “absolutely innocent” and that the charges were “totally unfounded”.