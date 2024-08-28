According to the criteria of
The South Florida Job Fair will be held this Thursday, August 29 from 10 AM to 2 PM, at the Amerant Bank Stadium, located on Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, Miami.
If you want to participate you can go to the jobfairsnearme.com page and register as a job seeker.
This event It is aimed at residents primarily throughout Miami-Dade County, Broward and Palm Beach because employers will be looking for the best talent in those areas.
Among the companies and jobs that will be available we can mention:
- Cox Media: General Sales Manager and Media Consultant.
- Mobile Mike: sales executive, digital marketing managers, drivers, among others.
- City of Sunrise: Looking for police officers, lifeguards, administrative assistants, and more.
- Broward County Public Schools: Its food and nutrition services department will hire more than 130 people for kitchen and assistant managers.
- USPS: Will be looking for postal service employees and mail handling assistants, among others.
- Several US military agencies will also be involved.
Recommendations before attending the Miami job fair
It should be noted that the South Florida Job Fair, which will be held this Thursday in Miami, is being organized by JobNewsUSA.com and that a large number of jobs will be offered for different profiles. If you want to improve your chances of being considered, follow these tips:
- Invest in your image, consider that the first impression counts a lot.
- Improve your interview skills by practicing professional conversations to be prepared for any type of question.
- Please review and update your CV, it must contain all your correct personal information and your complete professional history.
- Bring plenty of printed CVs to hand out to participating companies that interest you.
- If you are interested in a company participating, please do some research before applying for the job.
