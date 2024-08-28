If you are in the Miami area and are looking for a new job opportunity, or your first job, you cannot miss the job fair that will have more than 50 companies and institutions from various areas available.

The South Florida Job Fair will be held this Thursday, August 29 from 10 AM to 2 PM, at the Amerant Bank Stadium, located on Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, Miami.

If you want to participate you can go to the jobfairsnearme.com page and register as a job seeker.

This event It is aimed at residents primarily throughout Miami-Dade County, Broward and Palm Beach because employers will be looking for the best talent in those areas.

Among the companies and jobs that will be available we can mention:

Cox Media: General Sales Manager and Media Consultant.

Mobile Mike: sales executive, digital marketing managers, drivers, among others.

City of Sunrise: Looking for police officers, lifeguards, administrative assistants, and more.

Broward County Public Schools: Its food and nutrition services department will hire more than 130 people for kitchen and assistant managers.

USPS: Will be looking for postal service employees and mail handling assistants, among others.

Several US military agencies will also be involved.

Recommendations before attending the Miami job fair

