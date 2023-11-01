As announced through his official accounts on social networks, a Miami county launched a job search to find bus drivers. If a series of requirements are met, any applicant can apply for a vacancy and receive a salary that could reach US$50,000 annually.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation published the search on its official Facebook account. Along with the news, they also shared some of the requirements and how to apply for the job, which offers an initial salary of US$17.31 per hour and a bonus of US$5,000 for completing the training.

Miami seeks bus drivers: requirements and how to apply

According to the information that Miami-Dade provided and that responded Miami Herald, applicants for the available positions must possess: a high school diploma or GED, proof of knowing how to operate a class “B” vehicle with air brakes, and an approved Commercial Driver’s License. If you meet these requirements, you must fill out the application in the jobs section of the county’s official website. If everything is in order, authorities will contact the applicant to advance the process.

If you are eligible, labor verification processes, a written exam and a physical exam will be carried out in January, which must be approved to access the position. Registration opened on October 9 and applications are accepted until December 25. Those who enter will complete the program and, in addition to the aforementioned bonus, will receive remuneration while they are in the training stage.

Although it was not specified how many drivers are required, some necessary conditions were clarified, such as the availability to work weekends and, eventually, holidays, which will have extra compensation.