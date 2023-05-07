In Miami it is super Magnussen

With Hollywood a quarter-hour away by car, the Miami Gardens Saturday star was an anti-star. Kevin Magnussen, in fact, brought the Haas to the second row. The Dane’s performance was amazing, very good at finding the fastest lap on the first attempt in Q3 and lucky to find that red flag that stopped Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

Like in Brazil, but even better

Meanwhile, however, Magnussen earned that Q3 and deservedly put himself behind Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and George Russell, while Leclerc had already creaked on the first lap with a block at turn-17. A splendid fourth place for K-Mag, who won’t be the pole in Brazil, but could actually be even better. Because at Interlagos last year Magnussen dropped back to eighth place in the Sprint, only to have his weekend definitively ruined by a contact at the start of the Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo.

This could therefore be an opportunity for redemption for the Dane: Nico Hülkenberg was in fact 3-1 on Saturday and in the match he has already collected six points against the single point from the 1992 class. And who knows, if it rains tomorrow anything could really happen.

Magnussen’s words

The Haas driver confirmed his desire to transform Saturday from lions into heavy championship points: “Tomorrow I want to go top-10“, these are his words to Sky Sports F1. “It’s easy to get carried away with enthusiasm when you’re 4th, but you have to admit we’ve had a bit of luck. However we may have the pace to finish 8th, 10th or something similar, but there are a lot of fast cars, and you will need a good race to score points“.