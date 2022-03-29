The Norwegian beats Norrie in two sets and will face the German, who beats Kokkinakis. If the Russian reaches the semifinal he will return to the throne

Norwegian Casper Ruud is the first to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Miami Masters 1000. Ruud beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in a match dominated from start to finish. To decide the first set is the break that Norrie suffers in the fourth game committing several free mistakes. The Norwegian is able to not give the rival the slightest chance to get back into the game.

In the second set Ruud flies two breaks ahead reaching 5-2 to serve for the match. Here Ruud offers his rival the first break point of the whole match. The Norwegian does not lack the courage to go to the net and close with a safe backhand volley. But with the straight answer, Norrie gets a second ball to snatch the serve from her rival. Ruud, however, finds the second ace of the game, but at the third break point, the Norwegian is pierced by the response of the British who recovers one of the two breaks. But on 5-4 Ruud is needed again for the match by quickly climbing 40-0. Norrie cancels his first two match points but with the seventh ace of the match the Norwegian reaches the quarter-finals in Miami in an hour and 32 minutes. See also Tennis | Daniil Medvedev ousted Novak Djokovic as the world's number one player

Zverev ahead – Alexander Zverev also arrives in the quarter-finals who overcame Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis with a double 6-4 in an hour and 36 minutes. Downhill match for Zverev, who appeared loose, confident, but also physically tested by a challenge also characterized by a muscle injury that prevented the Australian from serving and fighting on equal terms. Zverev won thanks to two breaks in the fifth game of the first and second set. But he had plenty of opportunities to win with a more severe score. In the end, 32 winning strokes, 19 free mistakes, 4 aces, 2 double fouls and 2 break points converted on 8 ended up on his abacus. Zverev faces Norwegian Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev runs – Daniil Medvedev, seeded number 1 and number 2 in the world, also qualified for the quarter-finals in Miami, beating the American Jenson Brooksby by 7-5 6-1 in an hour and 18 minutes. A slightly off and not very concentrated Medvedev allowed Brooksby to arrive undisturbed to serve for the 5-4 forward set thanks to the break gained in the first game of the match. But on 30 even, with the American two points from the set, Medvedev got the first break point of the match which he transformed by completely changing the characteristics of the match. With a 6-game run to zero, Medvedev forfeited the first fraction and moved forward 3-0 per second. Here Brooksby held a difficult turn to serve, but then he had to raise the white flag to the power fielded by the Russian who closed without conceding anything. In the quarterfinals Medvedev awaits the winner of the match between South African Lloyd Harris and Polish Hubert Hurkacz. If the Russian reaches the semifinal, he will return to first place in the world ranking by overcoming Novak Djokovic again. See also Medvedev answered the question about the possibility of a new lockdown in Russia

March 29, 2022 (change March 29, 2022 | 22:01)

