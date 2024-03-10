The famous high-end automobile manufacturing company Mercedes Benz will enter the world of condominium towers with the construction of a building in Brickellthe heart of the city of Miami, consisting of a sixty-seven-story super project whose sales have already started.

In conjunction with the real estate firm JDS Development, the project seeks to install in the heart of Miami a building that combines luxury, modernity and a futuristic vision of executives who are trying to enter the real estate sector, just as Porsche already did in last.

According to the information published by the local media Miami Heraldadvance sales have already begun and include from studios to three-bedroom apartmentswith a price range that starts at US$550,000 and ends at US$4,000,000although the value will probably be surpassed later by the higher apartments that are not yet for sale.

The prices of the apartments vary between US$550,000 and US$4,000,000. Photo:@mercedesbenzresidences Share

The 67-story tower that the company will build over the next few years will have 791 residences, nearly 200 hotel rooms and an estimated 76,200 square meters for offices of all types.

Details of the super tower that Mercedes Benz will build

With luxury as its flag and a vision for the future, the company chose the center of Brickell for the installation of Mercedes Benz Places in Miami, just two blocks from Mary Brickell Village, and included in its construction a hotel section managed by the company SH Hotels & Resorts of Starwood Capital Group.

Although they are still in the beginning of the construction of the mega building, the architects They estimate that the process will be completed by 2028.which for its design had collaboration with ODP, interiors by Woods Bagot and landscaping by Field Operations.