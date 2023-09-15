The commissioner (councilman) of the city of Miami, Florida (USA), Alejandro “Alex” Díaz de la Portilla, He was arrested this Thursday along with lawyer William W. Riley Jr, on charges that include alleged money laundering in relation to a violation of criminal law, as announced by Florida authorities.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced the arrest of the 58-year-old councilman and the 48-year-old lawyer, both from Miami, on charges of “money laundering, bribery and criminal conspiracy,” among others.

Díaz de la Portilla, who represents District 1 of the city of Miami, is also charged with “four counts of official misconduct, one count of campaign contribution exceeding legal limits, and two counts of failing to report a donation.” .

Riley Jr., the statement details, also is accused of failing to disclose “lobbyist expenses.”

During the investigation, explains the FDLE, agents found evidence that Díaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. accepted more than $15,000 in payments for the judicial campaign of Díaz de la Portilla’s brother in the Miami-Dade County Court. “but they did not report them, as required by Florida Statutes, Chapter 106.”

Additionally, Riley Jr. controlled a bank account in the name of a Delaware-based corporation to launder approximately $245,000 in “hidden political contributions” made by a management services company in exchange for permission to build a sports complex in Miami, he detailed. .

Likewise, Additional investigation determined that Díaz de la Portilla also operated and controlled two political committees. used not only to support his brother’s (Renier) campaign, but also for personal expenses.

Records showed that one committee reported total donations of approximately $2.3 million and the other more than $800,000, the FDLE adds.

On the Florida Bar website, attorney Renier David Diaz de la Portilla (“Renier David Diaz”) appears as a member of the eleventh judicial circuit of Miami-Dade County.

According to local media, this case arises from an investigation being carried out by the State Attorney’s Office of Broward County, adjacent to Miami.

“It is always sad and unfortunate when an elected official is criminally charged with breach of public trust, but the community should find some comfort in the fact that his arrest will shed light on the alleged criminal conduct“said the director of the Ethics and Public Trust Commission of Miami-Dade County, José Arrojo.

Born and raised in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Díaz de la Portilla, the son of Cuban exiles, was a member of the Florida Senate until 2010.

Diaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. are being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Center and are expected to appear before a judge in bond court in Miami tomorrow.

Diaz de la Portilla is being held on $72,000 bail, while Riley’s bail was set at $46,000.

EFE

