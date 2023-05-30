Miami Heat is saved, defeats Boston and meets Denver in the NBA Grand Final

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The quintet led by Jimmy Butler will face that of Nikola Jokic for the ring.
Saving himself from a historic humiliation, The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics this Monday by a resounding 103-84 in the final duel of this hectic tie and will play the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.
Jimmy Butler’s team (28 points) gave quite a display of character at the TD Garden in Boston to close out the Eastern Conference final 4-3 on aggregate. The Celtics, who had won the previous three games, were one step away from their second straight Finals and from being the first team in history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.
The Heat became the second team capable of reaching the NBA Finals starting as the eighth seed. The Finals will begin this Thursday in Denver against some Nuggets that overwhelmed the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 in the Western Conference finals.
EFE and AFP
