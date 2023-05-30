Saving themselves from a historic humiliation, the Miami Heat They beat the Boston Celtics this Monday by a resounding 103-84 in the final duel of this hectic tie and they will play the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler’s team (28 points) gave quite a display of character at the TD Garden in Boston to close out the Eastern Conference final 4-3 on aggregate. The Celticswho had won the previous three games, were one step away from their second straight Finals and from being the first team in history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.

Led by Butler and guard Caleb Martin (26 points), the great revelation of this series, Miami he overcame the pressure of 20,000 fans at the TD Garden and came back in style from Thursday’s home-court loss with a last-second basket from Derrick White.

The Heat they controlled the game from start to finish and avoided being the first team out of the 150 to have held a 3-0 playoff lead. After the 1999 Knicks, Erik Spoelstra’s wards are the second franchise to reach the Finals in a playoff run that began as the eighth seed.

Boston He was weighed down by the sprained ankle suffered on the first play by his star, Jayson Tatum, who continued to play with physical limitations and finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

His squire, Jaylen Brown, scored 19 points but with a statistic of 8/23 in field goals and 8 turnovers and was a reflection of the fatal shipwreck of the Celtics from the outside line, with only 9 triples made out of 42 attempts (21.4%).

Miami Heat players celebrating the pass to the NBA/AFP Finals

Miami He wasn’t intimidated by Boston’s push or TD Garden’s pressure cooker and got his revenge after last year’s loss also in Game 7 of this round.

Starting Thursday, the Heat will battle it out in their seventh NBA Finals. nba against the Nuggets, the first seed in the West, in search of his fourth championship after those of 2006, 2012 and 2013.