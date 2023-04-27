The Miami Heat basketball players have caused a resounding stunt in the first round of the NBA playoffs. With Jimmy Butler again starring, they eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that had concluded the regular season as leader of the eastern division. Miami had only reached the play-offs via two extra games in the so-called play-in.

Butler, this time responsible for 42 points, and his team defeated the Bucks in Milwaukee 128-126 after overtime to make the best-of-seven score 4-1. The visitors from Miami came back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Butler himself had tied the score in the last second of regulation time.

Jrue Holiday (l) congratulates Miami Heat standout Jimmy Butler. © AP



With 9 seconds left in extra time, Miami's Gabe Vincent failed a shot from distance, but Milwaukee's Grayson Allen failed to make up the 2-point deficit with a shot within time. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 20 rebounds for the Bucks. It was not enough to extend the season.

The New York Knicks reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 to make it 4-1.

There are two more decisions to be made in the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers (116-99) to narrow the deficit to 3-2. Defending champion Golden State Warriors won at Sacramento Kings (116-123) and now leads 3-2. Star player Stephen Curry was good for 31 points.