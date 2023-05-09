Miami, the pre-race debate

On the occasion of the Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 has once again offered the public a pre-race show complete with a presentation of each driver in NBA style. A decision certainly taken to wink at the Florida public, but which found little participation in the majority of the drivers. Some visibly embarrassed, others almost annoyed. The only one who seemed really comfortable with him was not surprisingly the most glamorous of all, Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-times world champion went against the tide on Formula 1’s choice to organize the show of entrances to the track close to the race which certainly didn’t help the concentration of the drivers in view of the start.

Hamilton’s words

“They’re trying new things, trying to make the show better. I fully support it. I mean, man, I grew up listening to LL Cool J and he was there. There was an incredible artist like will.i.am, there’s Serena and Venus Williams nearby. It was beautiful, not a problem for me at all. I think it’s great that the sport is growing, evolving, and not just doing the same things it has in the past.. Can it make you lose focus? I had been focused for a week“.

The contrary opinions

Hamilton’s opinion is still very isolated. Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and George Russell, for example, have already stated that they are against the initiative, which could be repeated on other occasions during the season (including Las Vegas). Lando also joined the “no” front Norris: “We just want to sit in the car and concentrate, not do a lot of television. Adding more and more things like this nobody likes. We’ve already said that you can’t keep inserting things and getting us to do more and more, there is a limit“.