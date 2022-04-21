While Formula 1 prepares for the fourth round of the season at the Imola circuit, Circus itself has in the meantime received one definitive confirmation on regular performance of another official test included in the calendar. Moreover, the Grand Prix in question will be held after that of Emilia-Romagna, moreover up in a new absolute location for the history of the top series such as that of You love me.

The US race, in fact, had been questioned several times due to a lawsuit brought by the residents of the area where the city route is located, who had pushed for the cancellation of the event due to the potential physical damage caused by the noise of the cars. Formula 1. The request, also made last week, was nevertheless rejected definitively by the Miami-Dade County Judge, Alan Finewho was considering hosting a special hearing to block the tender.

The reasons for this final decision were specified by the competent authority itself as follows: “I have no intention of scheduling a preliminary injunction hearing before May 6th – specified Fine – even though the burden may seem unfair to plaintiffs, I find that any potential damage is avoidable. In addition, the proof offered so far regarding potential hearing loss is, in my opinion, highly speculative. It is not based on any current information on Formula 1 noise, and the most recent one night document does not take into account the south wall (i.e. a noise barrier near the runway)“. Based on these considerations, the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix will be held regularly on the weekend from 6 to 8 May, with the works for the construction of the track almost completely completed.