Miami always arouses admiration: its streets, the sea, the beach … the luxury cars, the glorious hotels. And in the middle of spring break, which in the United States lasts from March to April, Americans, many of them students without too many worries, stop in the city to bask in its charms and the climate. So it has been. And so it is in the middle of a pandemic because in this sunny enclave freedoms reign, when in the rest of the world restrictions prevail. There is also vaccines for (almost) everyone.

However, in the face of what can be defined as a lack of sanitary control, Dan Gelber, the mayor of the city, decided to declare a state of emergency in Miami and establish a curfew that has been going on for more than 15 days.

According to Mayor Gelber, the students arrive “with the intention of breaking the rules, creating a level of chaos and disorder that is impossible for the authorities to control.” And they arrive in waterspouts. “The crowds that have come to the city are more than we can handle,” he laments.

At daytime. People drink the beaches of Miami. Photo: EFE

Curfew

The curfew starts at 8:00 p.m. throughout the Miami Beach area, where the concentration of restaurants and entertainment venues is greater. The way is also closed to people that do not reside in the place starting at 21:00.

It is the second time that students who want to spend their spring vacations in this region of the United States have faced a curfew.

Those who have known Miami before the pandemic, warn that the city, despite its attractions, is no longer the same. At night, the mythical Collins Avenue, parallel to the sea, with its palm trees, hotels and modern buildings is much more deserted usual.

A crowd in the middle of spring break in Miami Beahc. Photo: EFE

After the riots that occurred in the central Ocean Drive street, full of restaurants and bars, by students in the context of “spring break”, the authorities decided to extend the curfew until at least the next April 12th.

Vaccines… for everyone?

Clarion spoke with an Argentine resident who has lived in Miami for almost 30 years, Juan Alberto Maciel (51), to know first-hand what is happening in the city, especially with a topic that has everyone on edge: vaccines.

Covid-19 vaccination in Miami is open for every person over 18 years old. In the case of minors of that age, they must present themselves with a parent or guardian in order to be vaccinated. And also have the authorization of the doctor that proves that the minor suffers from some inconvenience health that warrants prompt vaccination (for example, suffering from asthma).

A poster offers the Pfizer vaccine to people over 18 years of age. Photo: EFE

Maciel, who works in a company as a captain of small boats, told Clarion that in many cases no need to have an appointment to get the vaccine. Many people come to the vaccination centers in the afternoon, between 15 and 16 to be able to receive the vaccine without having to take an appointment.

“You go by appointment or without an appointment, no matter, And there is a trick that many people are doing, like the vaccine is taken out of freezers that are at an extreme temperature of -62 ° Fahrenheit (about -52 ° C), when they take the vaccine out of those freezers, they can no longer go back to save it. That is why people go at that time, just before the vaccination centers close, and the vaccines that are left over are given to them, so as not to throw them away, “he says.

“A lot of people are coming from everywhere, no matter where from. From Colombia, Paraguay, even Argentina to get vaccinated here ”, he adds.

The Argentine Juan Alejandro Maciel. He works in a company as a captain of small boats and has lived in the US for almost 30 years Photo: courtesy

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the suspension of the nightly curfew effective April 12 due to the accelerated rate of vaccination in Florida.

Levine Cava said in a statement that the decision was made because the county’s positivity rate has been trending steady down and also thanks to the availability of vaccines that has increased: “Our best tool, of course, is this vaccine, it is the only thing that will put an end to this pandemic so that we can return to normality and rebuild our economy,” the mayor added.

But if alright there are no restrictions of age to be vaccinated, the State of Florida continues to require a proof of residency in the State, both an official document that proves an address in the region or utility bills that show the name of the person and an address.

Go prisoner

Miami’s tourist area limits circulation until 8 pm. “Miami Beach was normally open until 7 am and with the sale of alcohol there was no problem. Now you can buy it until 10 at night and soon it will be restricted until 8 at night ”, says Juan Maciel to Clarín.

Leaving the island, people can still continue to enjoy the night in what is known as Down Town, where restrictions do not seem to be so strict.

The curfew begins at 8 p.m. and will last until April 12. Photo: EFE

“I can assure you that the curfew here is respected. If a police officer stops you after hours and you have no way to justify being on the street, he gives you a first warning. The next time, it’s not so friendly anymore. They fine you and you can even go to jail for 24 hours ”, he explains. “The curfew was further intensified due to spring break.”

“The use of the chinstrap is mandatory, in restaurants, in bars, to circulate on the street, everywhere ”, he adds.

However, in many parts of Miami, and much more because of the flood of students who arrived, these measures they don’t respect each other too much and the curfew seems to be the most restrictive way to stop the infections, while the vaccination advances.

Rising numbers

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States exceeds 30 million infections, with a balance of more than 555 thousand deaths, being the country that has had the most positives since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

And Miami does not escape this reality, Florida being one of the many affected, with more than 32 thousand deaths from Covid-19. Recent numbers indicate more than 2 million infections accumulated since March of last year to date, only in this State.

In turn, Miami-Dade is Florida’s county most affected due to the pandemic, and already adds about 6 thousand deaths.

Florida has almost 22 million inhabitants and Miami in particular with almost 500 thousand. Of those 22 million, 13 million are adults (over 18 years of age). Currently, at least 3.6 million people have been vaccinated with the first dose, of which 2.5 million are waiting for the second dose.

Miami-Dade, meanwhile, is the most affected place in this region since the pandemic began: it has almost 450 thousand declared cases and a total of almost 6 thousand deaths from coronavirus.

ap