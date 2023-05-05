Ferrari, the new fund makes its debut in Miami

In the wake of the good performances offered since Melbourne and a podium finally found in Baku both in the Sprint and in the actual race, the Ferrari intends to continue with growth. In fact, the Maranello team will bring some interesting innovations to Miami to try to further improve performance and results: a new fund will be introduced, as confirmed by the FIA.

The new fund

In the hopes of Ferrari, the new fund expected for the Miami race “is part of the standard development cycle, with the aim of reduce losses and improve the overall aerodynamic performance and efficiency of the car“.

The news of others

Not only Ferrari will bring news to Miami. In fact, Haas too will have a renewed floor, while Alfa Romeo will introduce a new beam wing specific to the circuit. Aston Martin has been working on specifications that go into cooling the side of the chassis. In AlphaTauri, however, they focused on the front wing and sidepods.

Leclerc’s hope

“The updates should push us in the right direction“: with these words Charles Leclerc presented the Miami weekend. The Monegasque drove practically the same SF-23 in the first four rounds, with the team waiting to bring updates to understand the full potential of the “base” car. The Monegasque was one of the protagonists in the only edition held on this track: last year, in fact, he snatched pole position, before surrendering to Max Verstappen in the race.