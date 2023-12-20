As a result of the limitations on public transportation suffered by some county users within the framework of a service improvement project, Miami-Dade announced measures to facilitate your transfer. Among them is the possibility for some users of free transportation on Uber. Furthermore, also MetroConnect coverage area expandedthe service that delivers car rides to service stops.

Named as Better Bus Network, the county is carrying out a series of modifications and improvements to the service. During this process, many users were affected by route changes or directly by the inability to use the service. Given this scenario, The city's Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) formed an alliance with Uber so that those affected can travel with the service without the need to pay.

How free Uber rides work in Miami

According to the statement published on the official Miami-Dade County website, Transportation vouchers will be provided to be used by users who are impacted by the modification of the Metrobus service.. Specifically, this will apply to the following areas:

The cut section of old Route 135 – Miami Lakes Drive to Golden Glades. Former Route 42, from Opa-locka Tri-Rail station to Douglas Road Metrorail station. The cut section of Route 104 – Dadeland North to Miami Dade College Kendall along SW 88th St, SW 87th Ave, SW 104 San th Ave, SW 104th St, SW 112th Ave, SW 112th St, SW 97th. The section of old Route 2 – NW 84th St to 163rd St. Mall. The cut section of old Route 16 – NE 79th St to 163rd St. Mall. A stretch of former Route E: from Golden Glades to Aventura, including 192nd Street in Sunny Isles.

Besides, The expansion of the MetroConnect service was also mentioned in the official statement.which allows Miami-Dade residents to travel for free to certain stops and stations of the public transportation service.