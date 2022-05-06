The track of You love me it has been called a Gedda-bis because of the fast corners that characterize it in the first part. After the violent braking of curve-1, in fact, the modern F1 cars will run practically in full the complex that leads to curve-7, defined by the drivers as the key point of the track.

According to several of the protagonists of the World Cup, it was not immediate to understand the approach to the simulator ‘blind’ curve-7which immediately leads to 8. The drivers will have to understand how to brake in this section as best as possible, because the first is coming out of 8 detection point and therefore it will be possible to operate the DRS starting from 9 and up to 11, clearly one of the main overtaking points together with curve-1 and curve-17. “There are a couple of difficult corners I’ve never seen, for example 7 is completely blind, and it will make all the difference. If you lose the string point at that point, you lose a lot of time. That curve, I think, will increase the chances of overtaking. It will be a key curve for this track“Said Yuki Tsunoda. “If you get out of there well, you have a good chance to overtake, if you get out badly you are at risk of overtaking “.

“Braking in turn 7 is strange and then there is a very long straight. You will have to find the right trajectory and it will not be easy. It seems to be an interesting lead“Confirmed Kevin Magnussen.