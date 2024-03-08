Due to a complaint about animal abuse, Miami, Florida canceled the lease contract to the Seaquarium marine park Therefore, the company must leave the facilities no later than April 21. The eviction letter was sent to The Dolphin Company.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, sent a statement according to which the company has to close the park, after a series of federal inspections, it was reported he poor condition of the facility and the risk to the safety of the animals it housed.

According to the research, The park broke several rules, For example: the owners did not properly maintain their facilities; there were problems with staff; the animals were put in danger. The information can be read in a report from the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In detail, according to the letter issued by USDA, to which he had access Telemundothese were some of the Seaquarium marine park violations:

Seven citations to the tenant for not properly maintaining the facilities.

Violation for providing inadequate veterinary care.

Complaint for improper handling of animals, in one case, a visitor was bitten during an encounter with dolphins.

Three citations for failure to maintain exterior facilities.

Complaints for not having adequate personnel.

Violations for failure to maintain interior facilities.

Inadequate water quality that put animals at risk. See also Andrés García finished with an open forehead after suffering a heavy fall

It is worth remembering that The poor conditions of the place had been reported for two years and various activist groups were fighting for it to be closed, including PETA. For now, the closure is presented as permanent and, given the conditions of the animals, it is not expected that the aquarium will be able to reopen its doors in Miami.

The park is one of the largest in Miami. Photo:Facebook Miami Seaquarium Share

Harm to animals, the reason Seaquarium in Miami closed

Cases of cruelty against animals at Seaquarium had already been documented. As an example, a report prepared in January by the Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service found worrying conditions involving dolphins, sea lions and an orca.

It was reported that A dolphin named Ripley was found with a nail and small pieces of shell in its throat. In turn, another named Bimini was found with a broken screw in his mouth. Another case reported was that of the sea lion named Sushi who had her right eye closed because she needed an operation, which was not performed. Finally, the environmental organization PETA had organized protests in Miami because the place housed an orca, named Lolita, who was subjected to various mistreatment and finally died in 2023.

It should be noted that, until now, The Dolphin Company has not responded to the eviction request. Nor has it been made known what will happen to the dozens of animals in his care, nor what will happen to the facilities of the former one of the largest water theme parks in Florida.