Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli were close to reaching the final in Miami. But the Italian couple had to surrender in seeds to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, the Dutch and the British – seeded number 6 – who had also beaten them in the first round of Indian Wells with a 6-4 6-4. This time there is more game, at least from the second set: after losing the first 6-1, Bolelli and Fognini win the second 6-3 but lose 10-5 in the third, which in doubles matches is a super tie-break .

Third in the Race

–

Bravi Fognini and Bolelli to straighten out a game that seemed buried after the shock of the first set: the break obtained at 4-3 was decisive in the second set. Simone still earns a position and enters the top-20, Fabio jumps from 46th to 35th place in the doubles ranking. And pay attention to the race: the Italian couple is third. In short, the dream of the second title of the season after the success in Rio de Janeiro vanishes, but the signs are more than positive: a 1000 semifinal was missing from 2018, on the land of Monte Carlo. Koolhof and Skupski will instead be able to go hunting for the fourth title of the season after winning in Melbourne, Adelaide 2 and Doha.