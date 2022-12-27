Miami Beach: prohibit smoking cigarettes on beaches and public parks since January

Cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and any other lighted tobacco products will not be allowed on beaches and parks beginning January 1, 2023 in Miami Beach.

“I’m sick of the plague of cigarette butts and secondhand smoke that too often invades our public spaces,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Miami Beach has banned cigarette smoking and other tobacco products from public beaches and parks as per Ordinance 2022-4509. Fines range from $100 – $500 or up to 60 days in jail. #NoFilter pic.twitter.com/3j9MnVl91H —City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) December 23, 2022

The Miami Beach law is given after the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will sign a bill in June that allows cities and counties to regulate tobacco use on beaches and parks.

The argument for the ban has been based on the cleanliness of public space and the contamination represented by cigarette butts, due to their composition.

“Cigarette butts are by far the most common item contaminating the city’s beaches, parks and waterways,” city attorney Rafael Paz said in a memo.

Officials have clarified that the new ordinance carries a $100 fine or up to 60 days in jail for the first violation within a 12-month period. The second violation is a $200 fine with possible jail time – and the third violation is a criminal offense.

