Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Miami Beach: prohibit smoking cigarettes on beaches and public parks since January

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
in World
0


close

miami beach

Miami Beach, Florida, United States.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Miami Beach, Florida, United States.

Cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco and any other tobacco products will be prohibited.

Cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and any other lighted tobacco products will not be allowed on beaches and parks beginning January 1, 2023 in Miami Beach.

“I’m sick of the plague of cigarette butts and secondhand smoke that too often invades our public spaces,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

The Miami Beach law is given after the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will sign a bill in June that allows cities and counties to regulate tobacco use on beaches and parks.

The argument for the ban has been based on the cleanliness of public space and the contamination represented by cigarette butts, due to their composition.

“Cigarette butts are by far the most common item contaminating the city’s beaches, parks and waterways,” city attorney Rafael Paz said in a memo.

Officials have clarified that the new ordinance carries a $100 fine or up to 60 days in jail for the first violation within a 12-month period. The second violation is a $200 fine with possible jail time – and the third violation is a criminal offense.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO
WRITING TRENDS

