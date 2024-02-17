The city ​​of Miami Beach is on alert for the imminent arrival of Spring Break, a period known for massive celebrations and increased violence and chaos in previous years. Given this situation, local authorities have announced a series of strict measures aimed at controlling riotous behavior and ensuring public safety during this season.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, along with law enforcement authorities, highlighted the city's commitment to maintaining order during Spring Break. In an official statement, The president emphasized the importance of these measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Miami Beach residents, businesses and visitors.

The measures announced include bag checks, DUI (driving under the influence) checkpoints, and the use of license plate readersas listed The Woodlands Tamarac. Additionally, beach access will be restricted and police presence increased to specifically address public alcohol consumption, drug possession and violent acts.

Police Chief Wayne Jones issued a strong warning to potential rioters, urging them to refrain from visiting Miami Beach if they seek to cause trouble. This statement reflects the city's determination to harshly address any event that they consider may disturb public order.

The dates of greatest tourist activity of Spring Break in Miami Beach

To provide more details on these measures, A press conference was held at Miami Beach Police headquarters. Members of the city administration and the Miami Beach Commission revealed specifications on the strategy to control the excesses of Spring Break.

The month of March has been designated as a high-impact period, with additional precautions planned for traffic management, personnel and public safety. The largest crowds are anticipated to gather during the weeks of March 7-10 and March 14-17which motivates even stricter controls during these periods.

Included are bag checks, DUI checkpoints, and restrictions on beach access. Photo: EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Throughout March, from Thursday to Sunday, Miami Beach will apply the following policies:

Parking in the city's Entertainment District will cost a uniform $30 in garages and specific parking lots. Vehicles towed in South Beach will incur a fee of $516, double the usual amount. Beach access from Ocean Drive will be limited to entrances on 5th, 10th and 12th streets, with bag inspections to avoid prohibited items. Liquor stores in the Entertainment District must close at 8 pm without exception. Miami Beach Police will implement a traffic control plan at night on weekends to reduce road congestion.

During the highest impact weekends in March, additional measures will be implemented: