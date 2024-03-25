Rome – “I'm happy for all of Italy, I knew about the results of Formula 1, with the Ferraris: football was playing at the same time. Happy for the drivers, we, the national team, hope to do well in the next few days too.” Jannik Sinner, with Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Arnaldi, contributed to keeping the tricolor high on a Sunday that was not easy for him, severely tested by Tallon Griekspoor in the 16th minute of the Miami Open. Two hours and 23' of play, much of it suffering, to eventually get the better of the Dutchman in a comeback and reach the round of 16. Among the big names, Holger Rune (n.7) emerged, eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (n.57), while Carlos Alcaraz had no problems against his compatriot Roberto Carballés, beaten 6-2, 6-1. Also good was the Ligurian Matteo Arnaldi, executioner of the Canadian Denis Shapovalov. In his first time in the round of 16 in Miami he will find the Czech Tomas Machac.

But how much Sinner had to sweat to earn the challenge to the 29-year-old Australian Chris O'Connell… “It was a very tough match – explained the world no.3 after the match – I tried to be strong in a difficult situation In the second and third sets I increased the intensity, but against a player who serves so well it's not easy. Sometimes you can't help but accept the difficulties, I tried to stay mentally strong. I found myself in a complicated situation and I'm happy with how I handled it.” The next opponent is the world no.66. The only precedent against Sinner dates back to 2021, when O'Connell won in the second round of the Atlanta Open. He has won his three matches played so far in Florida without giving up a single set. “He is a dangerous player – commented Sinner -, he serves well and knows how to move on these courts. As always I will have to pay attention to my tennis and my intensity of play. It will certainly be a difficult match, you don't get to the round of 16 of this tournament by chance.” Against Machac “I played in the Dubai qualifiers last year – Arnaldi recalled -, I lost clearly, but I wasn't feeling well. I had a virus, I don't even count that as a precedent. He is a tough opponent and it will be a completely different match compared to the ones with Bublik and Shapovalov. But I'm playing well and I don't want to stop here.”