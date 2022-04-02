Fifty career victories since he made his debut in Rio 2020 on the “great” circuit. Six of these against the top 10. Carlos Alcaraz Garafia from Murcia, 19 years old on May 5th, an iconic date, is increasingly “The Next Big Thing” of tennis. The special observed, the predestined. For now, the forecasts are fully respected. He plays, has fun, has fun, wins. In Milan, last November, he annihilated his colleagues in the Next Gen Atp Finals, taking home the X just like Jannik Sinner did, almost surprisingly, in 2019.