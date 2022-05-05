As happened last year on the eve of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when the construction of the new track in Jeddah did not allow the drivers to run on the circuit until the appointment with free practice, even in these days it is the simulators who keep trained the twenty participants in the F1 world championship until tomorrow. At that point, always with the Friday shifts, they will finally be able to face the Miami International Autodrome in real life, on the occasion of what will become the first edition of Miami GP.

In a historical era in which technology can therefore provide a valuable contribution, such as not to totally surprise the pilots, the latter will have already experienced the most advantageous points of the city track, but also the most critical ones. In this sense, apart from what will be the evaluations of those who will take to the track, the confirmation of one deceptive area of the circuit came from Clive BowenDirector of the Apex Circuit Design team, which is the one who took care of the design of the track.

The British manager, on the eve of the GP, explained what will be the points most exposed to possible errors by the drivers, such as to allow the increase in overtaking without obviously generating any kind of danger for their safety: “We wanted to make sure the track featured one personality from ‘Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde’ – explained the founder of the English house – with slope changes and a lot of traction that require a soft set-up, together with other high-speed ones where you want a more rigid set-up to get the best out of aerodynamic performance, with attached lateral grip when cornering. The sequence from turn 13 to 16 this is where we thought about what we call the ‘error generator’: entering curve 14, you don’t see the apex of curve 15 until you are at the apex of the previous one. Therefore, the opportunity for the riders to gain positions for someone in front to overdrive is quite high ”.