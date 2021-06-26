«Let’s not give up – said Mayor Charles Burkett yesterday in some statements reported by CNN – In the United States buildings do not collapse in this way. It’s a catastrophe “

159 people are still missing after the collapse of the 12-story building on the beach in Miami, Florida. In the building, which stood on Collins Avenue in Surfside, there were about 130 apartments, 80 of which were inhabited: to recover the long list of missing 130 firefighters continued uninterrupted throughout the night and there is still hope of finding survivors among the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed. Teams are using dogs and microphones. The number of confirmed deaths, for now, stands at 4 people: Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says authorities are working with the coroner’s office to identify the victims.

The building is one block north of the Miami Beach city limits – the collapse of the building raised a cloud of debris for the neighborhood, covering cars up to two blocks away with a layer of dust. The area around the collapse is still closed to avoid further dangers.

