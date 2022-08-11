Mia Rubin 17 years old, without a doubt she has become one of the most beautiful faces on the small screen, proof of this is because she shared a selfie with which I only need natural sunlight to make it clear what it will be one of the most beautiful faces of Mexican entertainment.

And it is that it has always been said that Mía Rubín has everything to be a true protagonist of soap operas, but she is much more focused on the world of music, so it would be ruled out until now to see her in some Televisa project as they have made their parents Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin.

“When Andre leaves, you can see that they open up more to talk”, “I love Cositas, it seems that time does not pass by her, she looks beautiful. I wish she would go back to television”, “Yes, the truth is that you I applaud Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, they educated them very well”, “She is a very tender girl, very simple, humble and open for her age, I admire her for giving in to games…what a beautiful character…hopefully don’t change”, write social networks about her.

Mia Rubín caused a stir with this beautiful selfie/Instagram

Another of the things for which this girl has stolen attention, is because in effect she dresses like an influencer or model of the moment, because if you take a look at her photos, you will see that she always has fresh photos of all kinds, Whether in denim jeans or dresses, the eldest daughter of the Legarretas always tries to be fashionable as only she knows how.

But that’s not all talking a little about her taste for music, social networks want to see her soon premiering a new music video and also define herself for a good time by some musical genre, since we have seen her experiment with cumbia, in addition of pop, so the young woman should already identify with a style that goes with her, because it is very easy to see how she adapts to them.