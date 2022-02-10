Mia Rubin The 16-year-old is causing noise on social networks and all because she was nominated twice at the 2022 Fans Choice Awards in the Youth Pop and Pop Collaboration categories, which caused a lot of emotion for her, because as you already know, she is looking for her place in the world of music as a soloist.

In her Instagram stories, she shared the categories in which she was nominated, inviting her followers to vote for her, since she wants to receive her first prize in said event, which is one of the most important in 2022, for the world of music, so it is obvious that Andrea Legarreta’s daughter has mixed feelings.

You could ask yourself what is the pop collaboration that this young woman did to be nominated and it was with the youth pop group LemonGrass with the song Shake It which has more than a million views on YouTube and was liked by the public, firstly because they are There are few pop groups in Mexico, the second was due to the fact that Mía Rubín adapts very easily to any musical genre.

“Very good song, the new voices are also very nice, but there is nothing like the songs of the old days. I know it sounds crazy but it would be very good if you and the former members were there, if you would do that you would be a bomb”, “Post support this song, to lemongrass and to Mía Rubín because this is quality and that pop resurfaces”, they write to these celebrities on networks.

Modeling has also been given to this girl who appears in her photos with very exclusive clothes that range from very youthful denim pants, to gala dresses with which she looks like a real princess out of a fairy tale, because she is a very beautiful who has also won many suitors in networks.

It is worth mentioning that her father Erik Rubín also supports her a lot, because they have even sung together in concert to make her known more, because as a father he wants the best for her.

Read more: Aleida Núñez with a flirtatious pose tells fans to get their batteries to exercise