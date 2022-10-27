Mexico.- Although few celebrities allow their children to form a career on their own, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín decided to support theirs to fulfill their dreams and yes they have achieved it, Mía has focused on music and Nina on acting.

Both are too talented, however, one of them is the one who has stolen all the attention, because she inherited her mother’s beauty and also her charisma. Is about Mia Rubin Legarretawho stands as one of the great promises of the world of entertainment.

The young Mía is dedicated to music, but she has also shown her taste for fashion and more areas, which has made everyone aware of her. We show you PHOTOS of Andrea Legarreta’s daughter that show that she is the most beautiful of her family.

PHOTOS that consecrate Mía as the most beautiful of the Rubín Legarreta

Currently, Mía Rubín Legarreta has an important presence in the world of music, collaborating with great artists and exploring different sounds to reach the one she likes the most and exploit her talent, in addition, she has shown that she is also an expert in acting.

Her sister Nina, for her part, has preferred to be focused on acting, having a presence in different projects, both on the small and big screen and even on imposing stages with plays.

We invite you to read: