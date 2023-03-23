Mia Rubin 17-year-old, continues to cause a stir for many reasons, the first because her career as a singer is increasingly taking off and the second is due to a publication on her social networks where she shows off a red dress with crystals.

It turns out that Mía Rubín decided modeling a spectacular red dress with crystals with which she publicized the recent Norte Machine tour, where she participates alongside her father Erik Rubín and as expected, the fans congratulated her on her impeccable way of dressing.

The design that Andrea Legarreta’s daughter also used was long-sleeved in transparent red, while some lines gave her figure more shape, because in the photo she swept everything because she looked very stylized, since the young woman is also a lover of exercise from a very young age just like her parents.

“What a spectacular beauty that you have all the time”, “You look very fantastic at all times”, “Beautiful girl, and with a great talent, super well on the way! A sample of the great parents that Andy and Erik have”, “Mia, you invite me to your 18th birthday to dance with you,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican artist is nothing short of reaching 18 years of age, so her fans expect Andrea Legarreta to throw her a tremendous birthday party, since it is well known that the host of Hoy likes to celebrate big and more when it is for their daughters.