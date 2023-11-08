Mia: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema
Mia is the film broadcast this evening, 8 November 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno for the first time. A film directed by Ivano De Matteo and starring Edoardo Leo, Greta Gasbarri and Milena Mancini. Let’s see all the previews together.
Plot
The film tells the story of a simple and happy family in which a boy, a manipulator, violently enters and turns the life of a wonderful fifteen-year-old upside down, making it a nightmare. When the girl, helped by her father, manages to move away and start living again, the boy decides to destroy her. The father has only one thing left: revenge.
Mia: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Greta Gasbarri, Edoardo Leo, Milena Mancini, Riccardo Mandolini, Alessia Manicastri, Giorgia Faraoni, Giorgio Montanini, Melinda De Matteo, Samuel Christian Franzese, Vinicio Marchioni. Let’s see together all the actors and their characters played.
- Edoardo Leo: Sergio
- Greta Gasbarri: Mia
- Milena Mancini: Valeria
- Riccardo Mandolini: Marco
- Alessia Manicastri: Anna
- Giorgia Faraoni: Veronica
- Samuel Christian Franzese: Nico
- Giorgio Montanini: Piero
- Melinda De Matteo: Valentina
- Vinicio Marchioni: Marco’s Father
Streaming and TV
Where to see Mia on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 8 November 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.
#Mia #plot #cast #streaming #film #Sky #Cinema #Uno