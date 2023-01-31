The Dutch occasional duo Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper will compete for a place in the final in May during the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest. This became clear on Tuesday evening during the draw in Liverpool, the city where the event will be held in May.

The duo will play in the second half of the semi-final on May 9. They will then compete against fourteen other countries. Portugal, Norway, Ireland, Sweden and Israel, among others, will also perform.

Sixteen countries will participate in the second semi-final on 11 May. Albania, Australia, Armenia, Belgium and Denmark, among others, climb the podium. In total there are twenty final places to be forgiven.

The Dutch duo is 'happy' with the draw for the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. "I am starting to realize more and more that this is coming very soon," says Nicolai in a video in her Instagram Stories. It is not yet known with which song the duo will participate. "I can't wait to share what we're working on because it's so much fun and we're so proud," she said.

The final of the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is on May 13. Ukraine, last year’s winner, is already in the final. Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, members of the so-called ‘big five’, are also assured of a final ticket.

