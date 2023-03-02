with videoMia Nicolai and Dion Cooper are after the presentation of their song festival song Burning daylight dropped slightly at some bookmakers. Where the duo was still in 9th place before the launch of the song, it is in 11th place the morning after.



Mar 2 2023

According to the bookmakers, the biggest contender for winning the Eurovision Song Contest remains Sweden (31 percent), which has not even announced its Eurovision candidate. This is followed by Ukraine (15 percent), Finland (13 percent) and the United Kingdom (5 percent). Not all countries have yet announced their candidates and/or numbers.

According to the bookmakers, the Netherlands has so far a 2 percent chance of winning. This is incidentally based on the first shifts, the rest of the bookmakers will only publish how they estimate the odds later today.

Nevertheless, the artists go for the profit. “We are not going to prepare for tenth or fifth place,” Cooper self-confidently told this site on Wednesday. Together with Mia Nicolai, he will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May on behalf of the Netherlands with a ballad. Burinating daylight, which was presented yesterday, after subdued verses and larger choruses, works towards a compelling, almost screaming climax. In it, the duo says goodbye to their ‘old life’, in which they always ‘lost’ themselves according to the text. The song was co-written by Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence and his fiancé Jordan Garfield. See also Biden administration files lawsuit against Idaho's pro-life law

More than 1.5 million people saw the duo present their Eurovision song live on television on Wednesday evening. The launch of the song could be followed live in RTL Boulevard on RTL 4 and in the talk show Khalid & Sophia on NPO 1. To RTL Boulevard some 874,000 people watched, Khalid & Sophia was seen by some 659,000 people. Our reviewer writes that the song has ‘more than enough quality’ for a place in the final, and eventually for a place in the top ten. The power of the song: the screams after the verses, universal sounds.

Radio DJs impressed

Radio DJs Emmely de Wilt (KRO-NRCV, NPO Radio 2), Coen Swijnenberg (Radio 538) and Wim van Helden (Qmusic) are also enthusiastic about the song. Swijnenberg, who was on the selection committee in the past, is ‘impressed’ after listening once. “It’s a good song, I even had a little goosebumps at the beginning. Musically it is thick, fine.” Colleague Emmely de Wilt would also Burning daylight turn. “It is a beautiful song that listens well,” she says. She does call it a ‘heavier song’. ,,That is really a trend with, for example, The Common Linnets and Duncan Laurence. I was hoping for a little more explosion, a little more kitsch.” See also Funai employees announce strike over the death of Dom and Bruno

Wim van Helden thinks it is a very ‘exciting’ song. “It is very dynamic because the man starts singing first and then the woman, it is not the same in duet form.” The DJ and presenter of the podcast Top 40 Stories also likes the piano. “The attack is a bit counterintuitive. Kind of how Chris Martin from Coldplay does that too.”

The first real trial by fire is on April 15. Then Nicolai and Cooper sing Burning daylight live for the first time, during Eurovision in Concert in Afas Live. The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is from 9 to 13 May. Nicolai and Cooper compete in the first semi-final for one of the ten final spots.

The Dutch song festival duo Mia & Dion during the presentation of the song for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. © ANP



