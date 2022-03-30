The former adult film actress Mia Khalifa joined the magazine Playboy to promote a new project that will compete with nothing more and nothing less than OnlyFans, one of the most requested platforms by the adult audience, where exclusive content can be found.

Through Instagram, the famous bunny magazine announced that the girlfriend of reggaeton singer Jhay Cortez will join this community.

“We are excited to announce that Mia Khalifa is joining “Playboy Centerfold (which is another platform)”. Subscribe now so you don’t miss any of Mia’s exclusive content,” reads the platform’s social network.

YOU CAN SEE: Mia Khalifa will accompany Jhay Cortez in her show at Lollapalooza 2022

Mia Khalifa returns to nudes at the hands of Playboy to compete with OnlyFans. Photo: Playboy / Instagram

In this way, Mia Khalifa, who moved away from adult content after some bad experiences, will return to nudes. Many followers of the tiktoker have been perplexed by the news, but they support her idol.

It is speculated that the former adult film actress would be earning up to $200,000 a year just for her photos.

Mia Khalifa also triumphs in OnlyFans

On the other hand, the Lebanese Sarah Joe Chamoun, known professionally as Mia Khalifa, also triumphs in OnlyFans. In September 2021, she celebrated her first anniversary and thanked her fans for their support. “A year on OnlyFans. I love you all,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Mia Khalifa has become one of the most successful within OnlyFans. Photo: Instagram

Mia Khalifa did not want to be an adult movie star

In September 2021, Mia Khalifa spoke openly on the BBC’s “Hard talk” program about her work in adult film. She thought that no one would ever recognize her, since there are millions of girls who do this type of work.

“I thought no one would find out that I did porn. There, thousands of girls recording themselves having intimacy and nobody knows their names. She wanted to do it as a secret, but it all blew up, she said.

Interview with Mia on the BBC’s ‘Hard Talk’ programme.

What did Mia Khalifa do after leaving adult cinema?

After Mia Khalifa quit the adult film industry, she dedicated herself to exploring the different platforms. For example, she had a YouTube channel for a long time. She went on to accumulate more than 900,000 subscribers and videos of her that exceeded 200,000 views. Although she no longer makes this type of content, the model is now focused on advertising through her social networks. In this way, she collaborated with Watford, a Premier League team.