Mia Khalifa It has become a trend in social networks after information about her alleged death circulated, news that caused the concern of the fans of the Lebanese model. Everything originated because her official account of Facebook announced that it would be a space to remember who the actress was in life.

The social network activates this function after the death of the owner of the account, so that his friends can leave him a posthumous message, as if it were a kind of virtual funeral.

“Remembering Mia Khalifa. We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life, ”she reads on the platform.

All of her posts have also disappeared and been replaced with a section that allows her followers to post “tributes” and “remember and honor her.”

For this reason, the change in Mia Khalifa’s profile baffled her millions of followers. “Mia Khalifa died?” They asked.

Official Facebook announces the alleged death of the model. Photo: capture Facebook

So far, the actress’s representatives have not come out to deny the fact.

Mia Khalifa reappeared on Instagram

On Instagram, on Friday, January 28, the famous 28-year-old model published some photos of her pet and her home, indicating that It would be a Facebook error or someone took over your official account.

Who is Mia Khalifa?

Mia Khalifa is a naturalized Lebanese American model and actress. He was born in Beirut on February 10, 1993. He rose to fame for venturing into adult cinema. After moving away from that industry, he is now dedicated to being an influencer for luxury brands.

Mia Khalifa posted on her Instagram account on Friday, January 28. Photo: Instagram

Mia Khalifa’s sister follows in her footsteps on Onlyfans

Mati Khalifa, younger sister of Mia Khalifahas become very popular on social networks after opening her Onlyfans account, a platform on which she highlights the great resemblance she has to her sister.

Mati is only 18 years old and has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, and 37.6 thousand on Twitter.

Mati Khalifa follows in her sister’s footsteps on Onlyfans. Photo: Mati Khalifa/Twitter

Jhay Cortez responds to criticism for his relationship with Mia Khalifa

Singer Jhay Cortez surprised all his followers by starting to show himself dating actress Mia Khalifa publicly. The astonishment of this relationship is due to the fact that, although both are public figures, their jobs do not have many things in common.

The first days of November, the couple made their relationship public, after the influencer starred in the music video for the song “In my room” by the artist. The couple visited an event together and was consulted by a reporter about the negative comments towards them. His answer was blunt: “I am used to the hate. People who make music, do things well and are successful in life are used to criticism.

Jhay Cortez and Mia Khalifa kissed in full concert

To everyone’s amazement, reggaeton singer Jhay Cortez made his romance with model Mia Khalifa official on November 2, 2021 by kissing at one of his concerts.

The musical event was held in Puerto Rico and in that place the rumors about the departures of public figures came to an end.