Mia Khalifa surprised her followers on Tiktok by sharing a funny video in which she appears learning the lyrics of “Dákiti”, one of the rag’s most popular songs Bad bunny. In the clip, the influencer points out the meaning of each of the words that make up the chorus of the song.

“Making sure my Spanish is ready for the Bad Bunny concert next year … if I can get tickets (Making sure my Spanish is ready for the Bad Bunny concert next year … if I get tickets)”, wrote the exactriz of cinema for adults, together with the aforementioned publication.

Upon learning that Mia khalifa She is a big fan of ‘Bad Rabbit’, the followers of the influencer were surprised and left her hundreds of messages expressing their admiration for trying to practice her Spanish with “Dákiti”.

In just a few hours, Khalifa’s funny video on Tiktok managed to exceed 709,000 likes and 9,000 comments.

Mia Khalifa: her boyfriend greets her for her birthday

On February 10, 2021, Mia Khalifa turned 28 and received a tender message from her boyfriend, Swedish chef Robert Sandberg, through Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Mia Khalifa, my little midnight snack. I love you so much baby, and I am so proud of you every day. We are going to eat good food and Semlas today ”, were the tender words of the young man.

Along with this publication, Robert Sandberg added a photograph in which he and Mia appear embracing while enjoying a romantic dinner.

Mia Khalifa celebrating her birthday with Robert Sandberg

Mia khalifa, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.