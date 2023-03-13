Mia, how the new basic income will change: this is who will be excluded

The Meloni government is preparing to tighten the citizen income recipients, which will soon be replaced by the new Active Inclusion Measure (Mia). While awaiting the decree law with which the passage will be formalized, various details of the new instrument have been leaked to the press.

The cuts should amount to a total of 3 billion euros and will see a tightening of both the conditions of access and the disbursements of aid, with lower amounts for all recipients, even those who will not be excluded. An exception will be the reduction of the minimum number of years of residence in Italy, which will go from 10 years to 5, to meet the requests of the European authorities.

The maximum ceiling on the Isee income (Indicator of the equivalent economic situation) to ask for help will drop from 9,360 to 7,200 euros, thus excluding tens of thousands of jobless people who previously received the basic income. The amount of the allowance will be 500 or 375 euros per month, depending on the presence or absence of people defined as “employable” in the household.

Families in which there is a minor, a disabled person or an elderly person, considered “unemployable”, will be able to receive a check for 500 euros, for a maximum duration of 18 months.

For families in which there are individuals who do not have these characteristics, therefore considered “employable”, the allowance will be automatically reduced by 25 percent, reaching 375 euros per month, with a maximum duration, in this case, of 12 months. In order not to lose the check, the “employable” ones will also have to sign an agreement with the employment centers and private agencies. Even the refusal of a single job offer could be enough to lose the right to the allowance.