The star reinforcement of Tigres Femenil, Mia Fishel, has already finished her participation in the camp organized by the U-23 of the United States National Team. The San Diego native has already flown back to Monterrey to prepare to join her classmates and travel to the border city of Tijuana.
The player was announced at the beginning of the month, but since her arrival she has not been able to debut since the game against the Bravas de Juárez was first postponed and then she had to travel to Austin to concentrate with the Stars and Stripes. The fans, of course, celebrate that they can probably see her for the first time on Monday wearing the Amazon on the field, and her announcement on the networks of the San Nicolás team caused a furor among the fans.
Mia will be able to play side-by-side with the best striker in Liga MX Femenil, which now includes Nigerian Uchenna Kanu, who has already scored four goals in three games. Like her partner, she wants to stand out as one of the best foreigners in Mexico and even become the best. Ambition is part of her DNA and she wants her nickname of BIG Fish to be felt.
Do you think we will see her for 90 minutes against Xolos Femenil? We read you!
