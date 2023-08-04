At just twenty-two years of age, the former players of women’s tigers sees one of her greatest goals in the professional field achieved, by signing with Chelsea of England, a team with which she will be linked until June 2026.
“It is a dream come true”
– Mia Fishel.
Her good performances defending the yellow jersey in the year and a half that she was part of the Amazons, allowed her to fulfill that childhood dream, being part of the club of which she has declared herself a fan since she was seven years old.
Mia Fishel will wear the number two jersey for the London team, and will be led by strategist Emma Hayes, who stated the following about her new player:
“Mia is an exceptional finisher whose presence in the box and her movements make her elite. She can also create something out of nothing and her best years are yet to come.”
– Emma Hayes.
For his part, Paul Green: general manager of the club, described Mia Fishel as a born goalscorer and considered that she is at a very good age to take this great step in her career.
“I want to become a better player. Growing up, this was the team that made me who I want to be. The competitiveness, wanting to win, I want to be part of this story. I want to win titles, I want to win championships, I want to play in the Champions League and dominate. My ambition, like this club, is to be the best.”
– Mia Fishel.
In the short time that the women’s Mx League has been around, Tigres has become an example to follow, both with brilliant performances on the field (which have resulted in memorable titles and matches), as well as in terms of exposure of brand and strengthening of women’s football, which is ultimately the most important thing.
