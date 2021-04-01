Mia Farrow has spoken for the first time about the deaths of three of her deceased children, Tam, Lark and Thaddeus. The 76-year-old actress has posted a lengthy statement on her social media to address what she has called “ruthless rumors” that she says have been circulating recently about the death of her offspring.

“As a mother of 14 children, my family is everything to me,” begins Farrow in her published text. on Twitter Wednesday. “Although I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have chosen to lead very private lives.” Farrow explains that she is “selective” in what she posts on social media and wants to respect her wishes to remain private, but in light of the “ruthless rumors based on falsehoods” that she says “appeared online” about her three adopted children has decided to speak.

“My beloved daughter Tam passed away at the age of 17 from an accidental overdose related to her agonizing migraines and heart disease,” Farrow explains. Tam was adopted in February 1992, in Vietnam. She was blind. At first, the representative of the interpreter assured that her death was the result of a heart condition, however, in 2018 Moses, another of Farrow’s adopted children, noted on his blog that his sister had taken her own life after a fight with her mother. “Tam struggled with depression for much of her life, a situation compounded by the fact that my mother refused to help her because she did not believe in her illness. One afternoon, after a big fight that ended when my mother left home, Tam committed suicide with an overdose of pills. My mother would tell everyone that it was an accident, that Tam didn’t know what pills he was taking. But Tam had a good memory and knew where things were. And, of course, he knew how to count, ”Moses wrote then.

A story that, according to the young man, his brother Thaddeus could also have verified, if he had not taken his own life in 2016. That year it was said that Thaddeus had died from a traffic accident, but then rumors about a possible suicide were already circulating , the same version that Moses gave in a long text that he published on his blog. “Tragically, Thaddeus can no longer confirm the details of the fight between Tam and Mia. Only two years ago, Thaddeus also committed suicide by shooting himself in his car, less than 10 minutes from my mother’s house, ”he said about his brother. Farrow has now said that his “brave” son Thaddeus took his own life at age 29 after a relationship he had ended abruptly.

Lark, another of his daughters who died in 2008, has been described by Farrow as an “extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother of his own children.” “He died at the age of 35 from complications of HIV that he contracted from a previous partner,” he writes. Despite her illness, she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and her lifelong partner. He succumbed to his illness and died suddenly in the hospital at Christmas, in the arms of his partner. ” Also of Vietnamese origin, she was adopted in 1973. She was very close to her sister Soon-Yi, Woody Allen’s wife, who said in an interview that at home they were both treated as “full-time maids.” “We did the shopping for the whole family. The two of us made the list of what was needed, we bought it and we kept it at home. And then we would pick up our brothers ”, said the filmmaker’s wife. “In Connecticut Lark cooked and cleaned the bathrooms, washed the dishes …” Soon-Yi added then.

Speculation about the deaths of Tam, Lark and Thaddeus have been reignited after they were not mentioned in the recent HBO documentary. Allen v. Farrow. “These are unspeakable tragedies,” says Farrow on his social profile. “Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones.”

The actress concludes her publication by saying that she is “grateful” to be the mother of 14 children and the grandmother of 16 grandchildren. “Although we have known pain, our lives today are filled with love and joy,” he writes. “Each one has his own battle to fight; their own gnawing sorrows. I send you my best hopes and my love. “