The actress Mia farrow he broke his silence about the death of three of his children: Tam, Lark and Thaddeus. The ex-partner of the filmmaker Woody Allen sent a public statement, where he refers to the speculations that were created around his family for several years.

The statement of the actress is made amid the controversy that arose in the world of Hollywood for the premiere of the documentary Allen v. HBO’s Farrow, which addresses the story of Mia farrow and the famous film director.

“As a mother of 14 children, my family is everything to me. Although I chose a career that placed me in the public sphere, most of my children have chosen to lead a very private life, “he began in his message.

He assured that he made the decision to reveal the true cause of death of his sons to end false comments on the networks.

“These are unspeakable tragedies … Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones,” he added.

He started by talking about the death of his daughter Tam, which happened in 2000. Then, he referred to his other daughter Lark, who ceased to exist in 2008. Finally, he clarified the death of his son Thaddeus.

Mia farrow

“My beloved daughter Tam passed away at the age of 17 from an accidental overdose related to her agonizing migraines and heart disease,” she explained.

“Lark died at 35 from complications from HIV … Despite his illness, he lived a full and loving life with his children and his lifelong partner,” he said.

Thaddeus was 29 years old and living happily with his partner. We were all waiting for the wedding, but when the relationship ended abruptly, he took his life, “he said.

The actress ended her statement with a thank you for being the grandmother of 16 grandchildren. “Although we have known pain, our lives today are full of love and joy,” he concluded.

Woody Allen, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.